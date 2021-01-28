Preparations for Knec examinations begins

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has directed sub-county directors to identify, nominate and vet centre managers, supervisors and invigilators who will be engaged in the upcoming national examinations by next month.

Chief executive Nancy Macharia in a circular sent to the sub-county directors instructed them to start recruiting teachers to be involved in the national examinations and deploy them as centre managers, supervisors and invigilators to various examination centres.

“In preparation for the administration of the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) and the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE), the Kenya National Examinations Council would wish to have the details of the centre managers, supervisors and invigilators who will be engaged in the activity,” said Ms. Macharia.

The circular also stated that for centres with less than 15 candidates, only one invigilator will be in charge and that no centre manager or supervisor would be deployed. The centres will however be hosted by nearby centres. The recruitment exercise is expected to be completed by February 26.

The examinations for the Standard Eight candidates are scheduled to start on March 22 and end on March 24. Rehearsals for the Form Four candidates will be done on March 25, and written examinations will run from March 26 to April 21.

This year, a total of 1,938,667 candidates are registered to sit for the national examinations with 1,187,517 candidates registered to sit for their KCPE examinations and 751,150 registered to sit for their KCSE examinations.

The exams had been scheduled to start on October 27, 2020 but were postponed to 2021 after the school calendar was disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has assured the candidates that the examinations will be credible and that the government is ready to fight any attempts of examination cheating.

fnyamai@ke.nationmedia.com