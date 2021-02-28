Poor web presence costing varsities revenue

online lesson

Online learning heavily depends on modern technology, infrastructure and media, which many institutions either lack, or have in limited capacity.

Photo credit: File

By  David Muchunguh

Senior Writer

Nation Media Group

A cursory search is enough to show that quite a number of Kenyan universities lack a vibrant and functional web presence to showcase their training and research.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Kimani Ngunjiri's last born son dies

  2. Zanzibar President appoints new First Vice President

  3. Kiambu murders: Lawrence Warunge 'still unfit for trial'

  4. MCK wrangles bad for media freedom, Editors Guild says

  5. Indian PM Narendra Modi gets Covid-19 jab

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.