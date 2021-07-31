Parents in last-ditch efforts to secure Form One slots

Form one admission

Form One students queue to receive chairs and desks at Elburgon Secondary School in January last year. On July  31,  some parents were still looking to find alternative schools for their children. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Faith Nyamai

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Form One parents were on Saturday engaged in last minute preparations for their children to join secondary school tomorrow, with some moving around in search of alternative schools.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.