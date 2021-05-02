Parents, heads raise concerns on Covid-19 safety in schools

Parents and headteachers have raised concerns on the preparedness of schools as the government says reopening is May 10.

They raised the issues of funding, vaccination for teachers and whether schools are well-equipped to handle the health guidelines and protocols meant to stem the spread of coronavirus.

Kenya Primary Schools Headteachers Association (Kepsha) chairman, Johnson Nzioka, said the government has not released funds for this term.

“The amount released to schools last term was used to pay creditors,” Mr Nzioka said, adding that the association has asked teachers to get vaccinated.

His secondary school colleague Kahi Indimuli said the institutions would need more funding, adding that teachers are ready for reopening.

“We request the Ministry of Education to release the 30 per cent funding for the third term on time,” the Kenya Secondary School Headteachers Association (Kessha) boss said.

Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet) Deputy Secretary-General Moses Nthurima also asked the government to speed up the release of funds to schools.

“We cannot stop teaching and learning because of Covid-19,” Mr Nthurima said.

Administrators have also raised the issue of vaccination of teachers. Only 135,975 teachers have been vaccinated against coronavirus, according to Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe.

The latest data from the Teachers Service Commission shows there 330,671 tutors in public schools and 158,000 in private institutions.

It means more than half the teaching force has not been vaccinated against the deadly disease.

Mr Nthurima asked the government to ensure teachers get the shots, adding that the commission should consider reducing the workload for tutors with health problems.

Parents interviewed by the Sunday Nation yesterday said the Ministry of Education must ensure the health protocols developed last year are followed by schools.

Music and games

Mr Ibrahim Otieno, who has a child at Kisii High School, said the government needs to enhance the guidelines in learning institutions before May 10.

“The ministry should send inspectors to schools. It should ensure schools have running water, soap and sanitiser,” Mr Otieno said.

National Parents Association chairman Nicholas Maiyo said learners’ safety must be emphasised when schools reopen.

“Our major concern is the emergence of a new Covid-19 strain reported in India. Let the government ensure no planes land in Kenya from that country,” Mr Maiyo said.

He added that a meeting with parents associations from the 47 counties resolved to engage the Ministry of Education in strengthening the coronavirus safety measures in schools and colleges.

Schools are required to have taps, water points and soap for children to wash their hands, according to guidelines issued by the ministries of Health and Education last year.

Extracurricular activities in schools were suspended indefinitely.

Headteachers say schools are staring at a crisis as the money released to them by the government in January was depleted.

Mr Indimuli said it was easy to stop learners from playing and engaging in extra-curricular activities when schools reopened in January.

“These young people need to be engaged in music, games and other activities to release their energy. It is not easy to stop them from the activities when they are in school,” Mr Indimuli said.

He asked the government to allow games and other competitions in learning institutions.