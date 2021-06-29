Over 9,900 teaching jobs up for grabs

Some 9,914 teaching jobs are up for grabs as the government strives to address staffing gaps in schools, with most slots going to secondary schools.

The recruitment is expected to be competitive as there are more than 350,000 registered teachers who are jobless.

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has advertised for the jobs in today’s edition of MyGov.

TSC was allocated Sh2.5 billion in the budget for the year beginning July 1 to hire an additional 5,000 teachers to its stretched workforce.

The employer also has an allocation of Sh1.2 billion for the recruitment of intern teachers but these posts have not yet been advertised.

TSC will recruit 4,000 new secondary school teachers who will be employed on permanent and pensionable terms to support the 100 per cent transition policy.

Competence-based curriculum

Secondary schools are greatly understaffed and will require more teachers in 2023 when the competence-based curriculum (CBC) rolls out in secondary schools and there will also be a double intake.

Additionally, 2,987 teachers will be hired for secondary schools to replace those who have exited the service through retirement, death, resignations or other reasons.

The commission also intends to promote 1,000 primary school teachers and deploy them to teach in secondary schools. This will be a big boost for teachers who have upgraded their qualifications while in service.

There are 1,000 new vacancies for teachers in primary schools. Although currently understaffed, primary school teachers will be relieved when the last 8-4-4 class exits at the end of 2023 when classes in primary school will go up to Grade 6.

Another 927 teachers will be employed to replace those who have left through natural attrition.

Diploma in education

The employer has set a diploma in education as the minimum qualification to teach in a secondary school. It will also apply to primary schools once graduates from the revamped diploma in primary teacher education join the job market.

Primary school teachers seeking promotion and deployment to secondary schools must be Kenyan citizens serving under the commission and who hold a certificate in teacher education (P1). Additionally, they must have a bachelor’s degree in Education with two teaching subjects.

Successful candidates will be appointed at T-Scale 7, Grade C2 under the Career Progression Guidelines for Teachers.

They must have attained at least a C+ (plus) mean grade in the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations or its equivalent and C+ (plus) in the two teaching subjects or their equivalent.

Applicants must file certified copies of their degree certificates and academic transcripts through TSC county directors within one month from today.