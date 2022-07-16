Over 90pc of teachers now using online appraisal system, says TSC

More than 90 per cent of primary and secondary school tutors have used the Teacher Professional Appraisal and Development (TPAD) system, giving the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) a huge boost in its fight against absenteeism.

TSC chief executive Nancy Macharia said that although some teachers still face challenges in using the system, their data reveals the usage has helped to curb teacher absenteeism, increased accountability and improved the quality of teaching in schools.

Ms Macharia said out of 341,760 teachers in both primary and secondary schools who logged into the system, 319,584 successfully completed and submitted their online forms to TSC in the latest appraisals compared to previous years.

The TSC report shows that 32 counties had more than 90 per cent TPAD completion rates, while 14 had between 80-89 per cent.

Only Baringo County had a 79.4 per cent completion rate and this is attributed to insecurity incidences in the area.

Lamu and Nairobi Counties had the highest level of complete appraisals at 99.36 per cent and 99.05 per cent respectively.

“Samburu was among the most-improved county in terms of teachers who had completed appraisals, rising from 55.92 per cent in the 2021 second term to 84.67 per cent currently,” says TSC.

Non-compliant teachers

Counties with the highest number of non-compliant teachers include Meru (1,107), Kitui (1,560), Siaya (1,004), Kisii (1,474), Uasin Gishu (1,073), Narok (1,019), Migori (1,469) and Baringo (1,570).

According to TSC, 287,400 teachers completed their appraisals in 2021 term one.

In term two, the number increased to 293,419 teachers while those that had completed the appraisals by the end of term three were 319,584.

Ms Macharia said the ultimate aim of the commission is to have 100 per cent compliance in the appraisal process.

The commission uses the system for official evaluation to measure the quality and effectiveness of teachers with the aim of improving learning using seven teaching standards.

The appraisal forms are a key determinant of teachers’ promotions and career development.

Ms Macharia has asked county directors to provide a list of teachers who are yet to be captured in the system stating the reasons and further listing schools that may be missing

Dr Macharia said the online system provides an easier way for teachers to upload evidence of their performance and enhances objectivity in ratings, which informs key decisions on the career progression of teachers.

According to TSC, since the TPAD system was introduced, it has promoted feedback between instructional supervision and the teachers and also reduced absenteeism in schools compared to previous years.

Monitoring

TSC introduced the system in 2016. Initially, it was using manual appraisals, making it hard to monitor teachers' class attendance and performance levels.

Teachers are required to log into the TSC system and appraise themselves, they are then appraised by their respective school heads, and then by the TSC field officers before submitting the completed forms to TSC.

Research conducted last year by the University of Nairobi Enterprises and Services Limited and submitted to the commission revealed that the usage of TPADhas improved teacher competencies and accountability.