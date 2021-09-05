Egara Kabaji

Education

Prime

Outsiders shouldn’t determine where our scholars publish

By  Egara Kabaji

Professor of Literary Communication

Masinde Muliro University

What you need to know:

  • Publishing in the list of the recommended journals earns both the researcher and the university money from government.
  • Our universities can do even better if Commission for University Education (CUE) defined what credible/refereed journals are and much more.

Publish or perish. This adage has gained enormous currency in the academy over the years. The number of points earned from publications is the main yardstick for promotion from one grade to another in the criteria developed by the Commission for University Education (CUE).

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.