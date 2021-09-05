Outsiders shouldn’t determine where our scholars publish

Publish or perish. This adage has gained enormous currency in the academy over the years. The number of points earned from publications is the main yardstick for promotion from one grade to another in the criteria developed by the Commission for University Education (CUE).

It details the points one should accumulate to move to the next grade and prioritises the points earned from refereed journals.

It is, for instance, notable that to be promoted to the position of full professor, one requires a minimum of 60 equivalent publication points since attaining associate professorship of which at least 40 should be from refereed scholarly journals. What CUE did not state in this framework is what it means by “refereed or credible journals.” This may seem insignificant, but it is not, in view of the multiplicity of interpretations available.

Let us be generic and presume that a refereed or credible journal is a peer-reviewed publication that meets high standards of academic rigour. We expect only refereed articles within these journals. Preferably, the review should be thorough and by a ‘blind’ editorial panel.

Be it as it may, many Kenyan scholars are surprised when told they published in wrong journals when they appear for interviews. It is important for CUE to be clear on this matter since it is of national importance. An equally important question is, who determines which is a refereed journal?

In the absence of such clarification, predatory journals will continue to thrive. Pundits argue that such journals make Kenya lose information since we cannot claim ownership of the knowledge we publish in these publications. It is not just a personal loss to the researchers, it also leads to low ranking of researchers, institutions and the nation in academics. While CUE recommends that postgraduate students and researchers should publish before graduating with masters or PhD degrees, it equally fails to define where to publish.

Predatory journals

Perhaps we should borrow a leaf from South Africa which has surmounted this challenge with a clear policy.

The government provides a yearly list of journals in which its scholars should publish. University funding is also tied to publications of members of faculty.

Publishing in the list of the recommended journals earns both the researcher and the university money from government. This arrangement is not only a fair way of funding universities, but also a sure way of distinguishing and categorising universities for what they are.

As opposed to refereed Journals, predatory journals, in my view, prioritise self-interest, they are not thorough and lack a clear mechanism of peer review and are drab in the true sense of the word. This explains why we find ourselves at the tail end of Webometrics ranking which focuses on three main criteria. First is online linkages, which show connectivity of the university with significant people and institutions. Second is the kind of publications originating from the university, particularly on Scopus and Scimago. Third, it picks how often articles by researchers are cited.

Acting against all odds, the universities in Kenya that have managed to achieve tremendous growth in ranking have had their entry point by adhering to ethical criteria in publishing. They advise their researchers to search credible journals that meet ethical criteria outlined by Committee on Publication Ethics (COPE).

On matters of Webometrics, they tap into journals that feature in Scopus, Scimago and the Web of Science. They, above all, have developed a policy to guide Webometrics. They have also increased faculty presence on their websites and sifted out articles in predatory journals. A good example of such a university is Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology that moved from position 5,099 in January 2021 to 4,092 in July 2021.

Intellectual colonialism

Our universities can do even better if CUE defined what credible/refereed journals are and much more. We cannot go on contributing our knowledge to the dustbin of predatory avenues of academic conmanship. We need to develop a national framework that will enable us grow and host credible journals in our universities. It is unfair to remain spectators and accept the obvious academic and intellectual colonialism that is visibly on display.

It is, for instance, unfortunate that journals published in Kiswahili from Taasisi ya Taaluma za Kiswahili of University of Dar es Salaam have not received good rating yet Kiswahili scholars know that these journals are top-notch in publishing research in Kiswahili languages and literature. A good example of such a journal is Mulika. It does not help that Beall's list of Predatory Journals and Publishers is used as the standard for separation of credible journals from the bad ones without our input.

In our development of a national framework, we also need to recognise other disciplines that have other modes of publications, not necessarily in journals. Creative writers and fine artists need to publish their material through credible channels and have digital presence for their works and this should count.

We should remember that publications do not only involve printed matter. Scientific platforms also publish videos and films. What should matter is adherence to ethical criteria. True, publishing in predatory journals makes our universities less visible and less competitive to attract international students and grants. There are many advantages of having an international ethical body such as COPE in Kenya, as we build credible journals.

I think CUE, in collaboration with experts, needs to come up with a list of recommended journals. Government needs to support the establishment of credible academic journals. We cannot leave it to outsiders to determine where we have to publish. We have to be proactive to make our universities visible and competitive enough to attract international students and grants.