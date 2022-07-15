Olympic, St Nicholas students win science contest

Three Kenyan student groups from two schools are the winners of the Sahara STEAMers Programme, facilitated by the Sahara Foundation.

The Sahara STEAMers Program encourages young African students to explore ways of offering solutions to global issues through interest in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM).

The winners were announced during the inaugural national demo day of the Catch Them Young and Curious programme.

The competition featured five groups each from Olympic High school and St Nicholas school.

The students’ inventions targeted several sectors including agriculture, energy, home automation, transport, and security.

The top three groups that emerged winners of the competition will represent Kenya in the regional demo day event against the winners from Nigeria and Uganda.

The programme is designed to create an opportunity for 150 participants across three countries; Nigeria, Kenya, and Uganda to access deep-dive learning experience, practical classroom, and world-class labs leading them on the journey of becoming technical problem solvers.

One of the projects presented by St Nicholas Senior School is the automated home cleaner designed to help people perform house chores.

Mops seamlessly

The device, which mops seamlessly, is fitted with a vacuum that operates as an automatic floor cleaner.

It also has a music button and another button to light up the light-emitting diode (LED) connected to it while in use.

“This will be the best cleaning ‘little guy’ ever created. The cleaning bot has an option of three names just to make it seem like it is part of the family. The names are Chiku or Boti. The innovation, which is aimed at solving global warming challenges using wind power, will also reduce pollution and radiation," explained students from St Nicholas high school.

Another group produced an automated irrigation system, which detects the level of water in the soil and sends a buzzing alarm that alerts the farmer to turn the water on or off.

The Kenya edition was held at iHub, Nairobi and was hosted by Asharami Synergy Kenya, a Sahara Group company.

Asharami Synergy Country Manager Debola Adesanya said the students had exceptional projects.