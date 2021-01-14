Mweiga Primary School
Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

Education

Prime

Learning under trees: It's a sham

logo

By  Nation Team

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Mtomondoni Primary School in Mtwapa is one of the thousands of primary and secondary schools whose children are learning under trees.
  • Harsh weather, noise, other distractions and poor class management have conspired to deny children quality education.

On Monday, Regional Development Principal Secretary Margaret Mwakima was wrapping up inspection of school reopening in Kilifi when she met a shock of her life.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. 223 more contract Covid-19

  2. Sossion fights to keep cash-strapped Knut alive

  3. What Museveni’s win means for EAC

  4. Bobi Wine rejects poll results, claims victory

  5. Uganda polls: Museveni inches closer to victory

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.