Breaking news: Uhuru confirms Martha Koome as Kenya's first female Chief Justice

Nowhere to hide for ghost teachers

Biometric Enrolment and Validation of Teachers

Jared Mageto seated (left), a teacher at Union Primary School in Eldoret town has his details taken by Irene Jebiwott, a registration assistant at the Teachers Service Commission during the launch of Biometric Enrolment and Validation of Teachers on May 17, 2021.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group
logo

By  Nation Team

Nation Media Group

 The days of ‘ghost’ teachers who reap where they never sowed could be numbered following the launch of a new biometric registration system that is intended to weed out rogue tutors.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Uhuru confirms Martha Koome as CJ

  2. MPs approve CJ nominee Martha Koome

  3. Magistrates, judges condemn attacks on colleagues over BBI Bill judgment

  4. PRIME US promises 80 million doses of Covid vaccines

  5. PRIME BBI court drama

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.