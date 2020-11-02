Not gifted academically? Don’t despair, you’re not a failure

Deepen Bhatt, who grew up in Eldoret town in Uasin Gishu County, did not perform well in academics, and was consigned to the company of thousands of school leavers who are affixed the tag “failure”.

But the tag did not stick. When he returned to Kenya to join the family business following his studies abroad, he initiated a technical, vocational and training unit which acts as an industrial linkage partner in the training and assessment of Technical Vocational and Training (TVET) graduates in his hometown.

“My motivation came from personal experience. I was not good in academics - the system was exam-oriented and this put those of us who were inclined to interpersonal and technical skills at a disadvantage,” Mr Bhatt, the managing director of Eldoret-based ACE Motors Limited, says.

“Initially, this hampered my pursuit of higher education, and that was quite humiliating. However, I refused to accept this as a measure of my intellectual capacity.”

Bhatt’s journey to where he is today started when his father sent him to the UK for further studies when he turned 16. However, he did not perform well in his A-levels examinations, which jeopardised his chances of joining university.

Business and finance

“I failed the exam and I was planning to come back home because I felt like I had wasted two years, but somebody encouraged me to join a vocational training institution. There, I realised that the learning methods were mostly practical, with teachers using real-life experiences and application to the real world during lessons,” he says.

He joined Derby Tertiary College, where he undertook a General National Vocational Qualification (GNVQ) in business and finance in 1990. This two-year course opened the way for him to enrol at Nottingham Trent University where he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts (Hons) degree in business administration.

“I realised that I was more receptive to practical learning methods,” says Mr Bhatt.

The father of two returned to Kenya in 2003 and joined the family business, Ace Motors Limited, which runs an automotive repair and fabrication facility.

The company operates a linkage programme for TVET to regulate and coordinate technical and vocational training in the country through licensing, registration and accreditation of programmes, institutions and trainers.

They have since signed a memorandum of understanding with the Rift Valley Training Institute, Eldoret. Through the agreement, Ace Motors takes some graduates under its wings and provides them with the necessary real-life work experience, assesses, and then provides them with certification which they can apply in the world of work.

Academic success

“I realised there were many youths suffering due to the academic issues I had faced. Many cannot achieve academic success because the education system is mostly theoretical. Through this partnership, we seek to incubate the youth then give them certification as proof that they have acquired real-life experience,” explained Mr Bhatt.

Under the MoU, signed in 2018, they take at least 30 students thrice a year, besides practical skills, they give them a stipend to tide them through the programme.

He regrets that those who join TVET institutions later face serious unemployment challenges for lack of requisite skills or experience because more focus has been put on academics.

He, however, lauds the government for introducing a robust TVET policy which has encouraged learning through a more practical approach and has led to the equipping of many institutions.

“However, it is not the responsibility of the government alone to promote TVET. The private sector should support this initiative for TVET graduates to get work experience, mentorship and assessment.

How can the youth get experience if you can’t give them the opportunity?” he comments, adding that their partnership has resulted in some of the graduates starting their own enterprises.

“The private sector should not complain about lack of skilled workforce yet they don’t support the process due to cost implications. Industrial attachment is often a short period since the students are still in school and does not therefore serve enough purpose to get gainful employment,” observes the entrepreneur.

Last year, the government recognised his efforts to bridge this gap and awarded him a certificate of recognition for his role in TVET Graduate Training, Mentorship and Assessment for TVET graduates, which was awarded by then TVET PS, Dr Kevit Desai.

skimuge@ke.nationmedia.com, wkipsang@ke.natiomedia.com