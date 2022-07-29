NMG donates books to Laikipia's Uaso Narok Primary School

Teachers, parents and pupils at a primary school in Laikipia Friday received books donated by the Nation Media Group.

The supplementary and revision materials are to help Uaso Narok Primary School pupils improve their reading culture, comprehension and have right content for different grades.

The school's 465 pupils are to also use the books to gain knowledge in various subjects for improved performance.

The distribution was spearheaded by NMG Nyeri Regional Editor Lucas Barasa who said that the initiative was aimed at instilling knowledge among young learners.

Other than learning materials, NMG also undertakes programs aimed at improving bettering living conditions of learners in schools including tackling jigger infestation in institutions.

“Apart from our main role of educating and informing, we are committed to uplifting the society that we live in,” Mr Barasa said, adding that the company was keen to drive the education agenda through distribution of learning materials and running education programs.

NMG also runs Newspaper in Education programme which entails publishing of exams in Taifa Leo and Daily Nation newspapers.

Uaso Narok head teacher, Mwangi Githaiga, hailed the books donation saying it will help learners post better performance.

This being the second time NMG has supported the school, Mr Githaiga said the continued support has helped improve their mean grade to 224 last year, from 212 marks four years ago when NMG first visited the school.

NMG previously assisted the school eradicate jigger infestation amongst its pupils, an initiative, Mr Githaiga said, boosted its enrolment by 20 percent.

Ms Lucy Amodoi, a parent, said that most families were unable to afford revision materials for their children due to poverty.

“The government provides textbooks but they are hardly enough for all the pupils and the school has no funds to budget for more,” Ms Amodoi said

Area assistant chief, Benjamin Eregai, emphasized the need for parents to take their children to school saying the state was keen to have all children in school.

Mr Barasa asked the school to take care of the books to benefit more learners in subsequent years.

The NMG's gesture at Uaso Narok Primary precedes Saturday's golf event in Nyahururu where the company will also host its clients.