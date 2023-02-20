NMG chairman asks parents to help govt build classrooms for junior secondary schools

Nation Media Group chairman Wilfred Kiboro has appealed to parents and the donor community to help the government build classrooms and other infrastructure for the successful rollout of the competency-based curriculum.

He said many institutions are still grappling with insufficient infrastructure and parents had a role to supplement government efforts in ensuring junior secondary school learners have a conducive learning environment.

Dr Kiboro hailed CBC as a game changer in the country’s economy, saying it would equip job seekers with the necessary skills to fit in the job market.

Speaking at Holy Family Catholic parish in Mukothima, Tharaka Nithi County, where he presided over a fundraiser in aid of the rehabilitation of the church's primary school classrooms, Dr Kiboro underlined the need to ensure the success of CBC.

“It looks like a lot of schools were caught unaware in terms of necessary infrastructure and classrooms for the graduation of the children to go to junior secondary.

“Building classrooms and school facilities are our responsibilities because we also found infrastructure there when we went to school. The national and county governments have a responsibility in terms of planning,” he told the faithful.

Dr Kiboro added that teachers should also be well-equipped and facilitated to ensure the success of the curriculum.

“The importance of education cannot be gainsaid. The students cut the foundation for our nation and our children need to learn in an enabling environment. In the corporate world, we interview a lot of people who have left university but do not have the necessary skills to help them get employment,” he said.

Dr Kiboro, who was accompanied by his sister Anne Waudo and nieces Florence Busiega and Betty Gacheru, gave a donation of over Sh1.1 million.

The family also agreed to a request from Holy Family Parish priest Eliud Mwenda to help build a church at Makutano market, which had stalled at the foundation for six years.

Fr Mwenda said the local Christian community had abandoned the construction of the church due to challenges occasioned by prevailing famine situation that hindered their ability to raise money.