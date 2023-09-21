Ngara Girls High School unveils new art room to encourage creativity

Ngara Girls High School now has a new art room.

Speaking on Thursday during the official opening, school Principal Beatrice Ndiga emphasised the importance of art and design education in nurturing talent and self-expression.

"Art and design are crucial because they provide a platform for our students to explore their creative potential. Over the years, we've seen remarkable improvements in our students' ability to express themselves artistically. This art room will serve as an arena for exploration and could even become a source of income for them. Last year, we achieved an average grade of 8.5 in art and design, highlighting the growing abilities of our students," said Dr Ndiga.

Talent, Skill Development and Care CEC at Nairobi County Rosemary Kariuki (left) and CECM Inclusivity and Public Participation Anastacia Nyalita cutting a ribbon to officially open the art room at Ngara Girls School Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

She further said that the school administration also shares a deep belief in the importance of creativity in education.

They see the new art room as a means of providing their students with the necessary tools and space to fully explore their artistic talents and look forward to seeing the incredible creations that will emerge from this dynamic space.

“We believe that art and design are essential elements of a well-rounded education. Our aim is to give our students every opportunity to explore their creative talents and develop their skills,” she said.

The art room features a spacious layout designed to provide ample space for students to work comfortably on their art projects. It has natural light streaming in through large windows, the atmosphere is ideal for artistic endeavours and art supplies. It is also equipped with a wide range of art supplies, including paints, brushes, easels, canvases, sketchbooks and more. Students will have access to everything they need to bring their artistic visions to life.

The County Executive Committee Member Talents, skills and Development Social Care Rosemary Kariuki on her part emphasized the vital role that arts and design play in schools, highlighting how these programs provide students with a creative outlet and foster critical thinking and problem-solving skills