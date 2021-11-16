Agnes Mercy Wahome

Education CS George Magoha (left) receives results of the 2021/2022 student placement report from KUCCPS boss Agnes Mercy Wahome in Nairobi on August 17.

| Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

New university placement rules favour students

By  David Muchunguh

Senior Writer

Nation Media Group

Students joining universities will soon have an easy time choosing courses following a review of placement criteria and entry requirements.

