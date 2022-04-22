New plan expected to revolutionise early learning

A new programme has been launched to help Kenyan parents and caregivers give their children the best education foundation.

This is after Shining Hope for Communities (Shofco) partnered with Minderoo Foundation , an Australian organisation, to design content targeting the first five years of development.

The initiative, dubbed Thrive by Five, will see the content made available on the Thrive by Five App, which will be launched on September 12, 2022, as well as a range of other channels.

Minderoo International Director Andrew Hunter said the initiative brings together researchers, families and educators in a movement for systems change in early childhood education.

“We partnered with Shofco to launch this initiative in Kenya because the organisation has a deep network across the communities we are targeting. We will also promote the Thrive by Five content on radio, television, print, and online platforms to ensure we reach as many people as possible,” said Mr Hunter.

“Caregivers and parents will have a platform to interact and share knowledge on how to raise children,” he added.

Shofco founder Kennedy Odede said the programme will also enable communities to come together and share knowledge on how to raise children.

Dr Odede said Shofco has two Early Childhood Development and Education (ECDE) centres in Kibera and Mathare, which will be used to pilot the programme.

He said the app will sharpen the minds of the children before they join school.

“Our ECDE programme provides a safe, stimulating early learning environment for children under five who are experiencing or at high risk of developmental delays.

“The children enrolled in our ECDE centres are fed a special diet which fulfills their specific nutritional needs at this stage of cognitive and physical development,” said Dr Odede.

Mr Hunter added that the foundation is targeting to spend AU$20 million (Sh1.7 billion) to launch the initiative in 30 countries in the next three years, with the content developed in line with the culture and diversity of each country.