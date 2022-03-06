New hands to steer Chuka University as long-serving VC joins politics

Chuka University has a new acting vice chancellor following the resignation of its long-serving VC, Prof Erastus Njoka, who left to join politics last month.

Professor Dorcas K Isutsa took over in an acting capacity on Tuesday in a ceremony held at the main campus in Chuka. She is the deputy vice chancellor, academic, research and student affairs, and has worked at the university since 2011. She promised to ensure that the university continues to grow.

“I have learned great leadership and managerial skills from my predecessor, Prof Njoka, and I promise to scale up the university to greater heights,” said Prof Isutsa.

Professor Njoka had led the institution since its inception 17 years ago in 2004, as a campus of Egerton University. He resigned with slightly over a year to the end of his second term to run for the Tharaka Nithi County governorship.

In 2007, Chuka University was upgraded to a university college, and in 2013, it became a fully-fledged university with the don as its first VC.

As a campus, the institution started at the former Ndagani Village Polytechnic with only 24 students, but 17 years down the line, its enrolment has risen to over 18,000 students studying an array of academic programmes.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, Prof Njoka said he was proud to have left a stable institution both academically and financially.

Financial challenges

“I have left this university with a very strong academic system and without a single financial question,” said Prof Njoka.

He noted that just like many other institutions, Chuka University has been facing financial challenges, but it has always able to raise Sh250 million every month to pay staff salaries and contractors.

“I was able to run the university without loans because I prudently used tuition fee and money raised from university investments including Kairini Farm and the Nairobi commercial building and sometimes sourced for grants locally and internationally,” he said.

The professor observed that for period he was at the helm of the institution, there has never been a workers’ strike due to delayed salaries or failure to remit statutory deductions.

The university council chairman, Dr Julius Rotich, lauded Prof Njoka for steadily growing the institution, saying that it has achieved great development, including the establishment of Tharaka University College, Igembe, Chogoria and Embu campuses.

The university has also been of benefit to the residents, having provided them with water and built roads, among many other projects through its Corporate Social Responsibility arm.