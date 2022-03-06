New hands to steer Chuka University as long-serving VC joins politics

Prof Dorcas Itsusa

Businessman Peter Munga (left) during the conferment of an Honorary Doctorate Degree by the varsity's council chairman, Dr Julius Rotich (second left). Also in the picture is Prof Dorcas Itsusa, (right) the Acting VC.

  • Outgoing VC, Prof Erastus Njoka, had led the institution since its inception 17 years ago in 2004.
  • The institution started as a campus with only 24 students, it’s enrolment has risen to over 18,000 students.

Chuka University has a new acting vice chancellor following the resignation of its long-serving VC, Prof Erastus Njoka, who left to join politics last month.

