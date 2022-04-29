Nakuru boy sells plastic bottles to raise Form 1 fees

Even as Kenyans pay their last respects to former President Mwai Kibaki who died last Friday, top performers in the 2021 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education exams in Nakuru County want to join the school the former Head of State attended.

Although joining Nyeri High School seems an insurmountable feat for David Kamau who scored 379 in the 2021 KCPE at Hyrax Primary School, he is determined to join the institution.

The late President Kibaki went to Nyeri High School before proceeding to Mang'u High School.

David, 14, has all the reason to keep alive his dream of joining the top-performing school whose other notable alumni include the late Ministers Joseph Kamotho, John Njoroge Michuki, former Cabinet Secretary Michael Kamau and Chris Murungaru.

David Kamau (left) and his mother Susan Wanja holding his admission letter to Nyeri High School at Workers Estate in Nakuru City on April 28, 2022. Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group

Others are former Permanent Secretary Karega Mutahi, former PS and Secretary to the Cabinet, and Head of the Public Service Francis Muthaura, former MP North Horr Bonaya Godana, former Subukia MP Koigi Wamwere, Musikari Kombo and the late Nyeri Governor Nderitu Gachagua.

Plastic bottles

The school has also produced captains of industries like Britam chief executive officer Benson Wairegi, former head of Presidential Press Service Unit Isaiya Kabira, former managing director of National Housing Corporation (NHC) James Wagema Ruitha, former Chief of Defence General Julius Karangi, former Magadi Soda managing director James Gatheru Mathenge and former Nyeri County Assembly Speaker Mwangi Mugo among others.

As he carries a heap of a sack of used plastic bottles and old shoe soles in the sprawling Workers Estate on the outskirts of Nakuru City, David is accompanied by his mother Susan Wanja, who washes clothes to put food on the table for a family of eight children, has not lost hope of joining Nyeri High School.

"Nothing is insurmountable if one is determined enough. The late President Kibaki rose from a humble background and went on to become the President of Kenya. I want to become an engineer if I join Nyeri High School," says David.

His mother says although the back-breaking work is affecting her health, she has asked her son to collect plastic bottles to supplement the family's meagre earnings.

"I told David to give it a try to raise school fees. I get laundry work for Sh200 which is too little, I have eight children to feed," said Susan.

Saved Sh550

David says he has saved Sh550 while the first term fee is Sh22,244 which excludes a mandatory fee of Sh21,000 for school uniforms and other boarding items.

"I had saved Sh600 but I bought a pair of second-hand gloves at Sh50 as the scavenging work is risky as it involves dipping hands in dustbins," says David.

His mother says she has reached out to Nakuru Town East National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF) for assistance but no help has been forthcoming.