Naivasha-based Little Friends Academy shine in 2023 KCPE exam

Naivasha-based Little Friends Academy, winners of this year's National Music Festival, has produced some of the top performers in the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education 2023 exam whose results were released on Thursday.

The school which posted a mean score of 378, had 16 candidates out of 83 who scored 400 marks and above. Among the top performers were Muringi Myles Mbugua (421), Shilovele Joyce Andia (418), Leposo Mark Amos Patet (412), Shaa Mercy Namayian (409), Kiplagat Boaz Kiboywo (406), Nzei Shadrack Maina (404), Andrian Claudio Ambale (404), David Lamiten Sankei (404) and Nchoe Terry Sanau (403).

Others were Kiarie Shem Muruga (402), Jomo Onesmus Mbugua (402), Ngotho Precious Njeri (402), Wanjiru Sharon Nyambura (401), Sankei Wilson Leshan (400), Mureithi Bernice Wambui (400) and Githaiga Derrick Mugathi (400).

The institution's top candidate Myles Mbugua told Nation. Africa: "I am happy to have scored 421 marks, although I had higher expectations, I am grateful to God for the mark I got.

Wilson Sankei (400 marks) said: "I feel I did my best, I thank God, my teachers and my parents for supporting me," he said.

During this year's Kenya National Music Festival, Little Friends Academy won many trophies in various categories in the Elocution category written by Mr Casmir Obiero.

The institution's director Francis Gichuki said, "At Little Friends Academy, every child is unique and our teachers use a personalised approach to teaching to meet the needs of each learner.

"We are delighted that our pupils have consistently achieved outstanding academic results in national examinations," he added.