MPs summon Education CS Ezekiel Machogu, want Knec overhauled over 2023 KCPE irregularities

MPs have summoned Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu to explain the numerous complaints and claims of irregularities in the 2023 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) exams.

In an adjournment motion on Wednesday night, the lawmakers called on Mr Machogu to explain the irregularities, as well as rein in officials both at the ministry and the Kenya National Examination Council (Knec), whom they termed as rogue for interfering with exam results.

During debate on the motion that was sponsored by Manyatta MP John Mukunji, some of the MPs called for an overhaul of Knec while others demanded a remark of the exams.

The MPs raised concern over the rushed manner in which the results were released, questioning the process of marking the papers and verifying the results. Mr Machogu is expected to appear before the National Assembly Committee on Education next Thursday.

Buuri MP Rindiki Mugambi termed the results as shocking, saying, they indicated a rushed process.

“Knec must be held accountable. Knec did not provide guidelines on when the exams are supposed to be released and we wonder why there was a rush to release the results,” he added.

West Mugirango MP Stephen Mogaka said the exams should be remarked so that pupils are given their actual marks.

“If we were able to stop learning in our schools during Covid-19, then let’s order for remarking of these examinations by independent Knec officials and give our children the correct marks,” Mr Mogaka said.

Igembe North Julius Taitamu termed the KCPE results a sham, calling on the Knec chief executive officer to take responsibility for the mess

The lawmakers also questioned how schools had candidates with the same marks for a particular subject while others got marks for subjects that are not offered in their respective schools.

The MPs also want an explanation on what caused a hitch at Safaricom that resulted in delays in posting results. They want parents who sent multiple SMSs due to panic over the delay of the availability of the results and were charged Sh25 to be refunded their money and the telco to declare the abnormal profit it made at that time.

“Safaricom must tell us who it procured to offer the service. Was it a third party and what happens to those who were overcharged by sending multiple SMS? They must be refunded,” said Kirinyaga woman representative Njeri Maina.

The High Court on Wednesday declined to stop the Form One selection process pending the hearing and determination of cases challenging the integrity of the released KCPE results.