MPs horrified by conditions in high schools

As Form One students enrol this week, lawmakers have questioned how well secondary schools are prepared to accommodate surging numbers arising from the 100 per cent transition policy.

The MPs said learning conditions in most schools are appalling and many cannot accommodate large student populations, blaming the government for failing to address infrastructure problems in schools.

With the threat of the deadly Covid-19 Delta variant on their minds, MPs said congestion in schools is likely to aid the spread of the virus.

The state of secondary schools where students are packed closely together in classes poses a health hazard, said Narok Woman Representative Soipan Tuya.

“Our children are lumped up in congested classrooms. This is a disaster waiting (to happen). Are we implementing a policy at the expense of compromising the quality of education in our schools?” she asked.

Congestion in schools is alarming, said Funyula MP Wilberforce Oundo. He gave the example of a school in his constituency where 600 Form Ones reported this week yet it has only two streams.

The situation in secondary schools is vexing and requires urgent attention from the government, said nominated MP Godfrey Osotsi.

“We support the 100 per cent transition policy but the government is not committed to increasing infrastructure in schools. Our children are suffering, some are even sleeping on the floor,” he said.

The government, said Nyando MP Jared Okelo, adopted the 100 per cent transition policy and then passed on the responsibility to MPs.

Nandi Hills MP Alfred Keter said facilities are overstretched as schools are now admitting triple the the capacity they are supposed to hold.

Baringo Central MP Joshua Kandie accused the Ministry of Education of concentrating on minor issues like banning the use of school buses instead of addressing more serious problems.