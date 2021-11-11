School fires: MPs demand answers from Magoha

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha is under pressure to investigate the rampant cases of indiscipline in schools that have resulted in the burning of at least 30 institutions.

The National Assembly Committee on Education yesterday demanded a comprehensive report from the Ministry of Education on the causes of fires that have left a trail of destruction across the country.

Parents who are already struggling to pay fees in a difficult economic time are now staring at a mountain of bills in the affected schools as they will have to pay for the damages caused by their children.

MPs directed Prof Magoha and the Basic Education Principal Secretary, Dr Julius Jwan, to provide a list of the affected schools and explain why students targeted dormitories.

“The ministry should provide a detailed report within seven days so that we can wage a way forward in arresting the current situation,” said Busia Women Rep Florence Mutua, the committee chair.

Nominated MP Wilson Sossion had sought to know what the ministry was doing to stop the trend and ensure a lasting solution.

“The ministry should provide clear interventions and a solution that will end school fires. The ministry should inform us what stakeholder engagements they have as this has become rampant,” he said.

Kilome MP Thuddeus Nzambia wondered why students have been targeting dormitories.

“Why are they burning dormitories and not classrooms? What’s the problem?” he posed.

Kabondo Kasipul MP Eve Obara called for thorough investigations and those involved brought to book. He also urged the government to address congestion in boarding schools.

“We have some schools with over 500 Form One students, way above their capacity, while others with a capacity of 200 students have 50 learners. The government should distribute these students equally to ensure balance in all institutions,” said Dr Obara.

Kibra MP Bernard Okoth said if the situation is not urgently arrested, the financial burden will increase on parents as they will have to pay for the sins of their children.

“We had just concluded a new dormitory worth Sh10 million at Upper Hill Secondary and then the students ended up burning one of the existing ones. This is an expensive adventure,” he said.

Dr Jwan said the government has invested heavily in the construction of school infrastructure, adding that it won’t meet the cost of reconstructing destroyed institutions from acts of arson.

“We have asked the principals to engage learners and try to understand what issues are affecting them,” he said.

Dr Jwan said a comprehensive report looking at the history of school fires vis-a-vis the current situation would be released in a week.

“It’s a collective responsibility of the ministry, parents, political leaders and the society,” he said, adding that the situation should not be blamed on the congested curriculum as schools have been burned in the past.

Chief Administrative Secretary Sarah Ruto said investigations are ongoing. “We are looking at past incidents and the current incidents. We want to get to the root of this,” she said.

Dr Jwan on Wednesday directed all principals, county and regional directors to convene Board of Management meetings to discuss indiscipline and share resolutions with the county education board for action.

He urged boards to work closely with the Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National Government to ensure adequate security is provided in schools.

“Ensure that all students involved in any form of indiscipline are not allowed to transfer to any other school. Therefore, no school should admit a student who has not been released formally by the previous school,” said Dr Jwan in his circular.