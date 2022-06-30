More trouble for Sakaja as CUE shuts door on his degree recognition
The Commission of University Education has written to the electoral commission revoking the recognition of Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja’s degree after completing probe into the authenticity of his papers from Team University in Uganda.
The commission said Mr Sakaja, who is vying to be Nairobi Governor on UDA ticket, did not present evidence to back his application for the recognition.
CUE had earlier in the month revoked the recognition pending investigations into the authenticity of his academic papers.
The commission announced its verdict of the probe on Wednesday in a letter to the IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati.
More follows