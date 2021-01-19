Meru Primary School
More boys than girls missing from schools

What you need to know:

  • In Samburu County, for example, at least 30,000 boys have dropped out of school to become morans.
  • In Nakuru, a number of boys have left school for the quarries

  • In Kisumu, Migori, Homa Bay and Kisii, some boys have opted to engage in fishing, while others joined the boda boda trade.

As the government focuses on tracing girls who got pregnant during the pandemic, with the aim of taking them back to school, it is now emerging that more boys than girls could be missing from classrooms.

