Moi University recalls students

Moi University has recalled students after a week-long break following a strike by the teaching and non-teaching staff.

The varsity had suspended all academic programmes at its main campus in Eldoret in October with, and asked students to vacate the institution’s premises.

The university’s senate, in a meeting held on Wednesday, resolved that “teaching and learning activities to resume”, and asked students to report back immediately.

“Students are advised that lectures will commence on Monday, November 8, 2021,” read the statement from the office of the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Academics Research and Extension.

The university closed indefinitely a week ago following a go-slow by the university's workers and lecturers.

The staff cited delays in payment of their salaries and failure by the institution to implement the 2017/2021 Collective Bargaining Agreement and consequent salary arrears as among the reasons for downing their tools, and called on the government and the Ministry of Education to intervene.