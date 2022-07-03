Moi University don Ambrose Kiprop wins top French award

A local scholar has been celebrated for promoting partnerships and research between Kenyan and French institutions of higher learning.

Prof Ambrose Kiprop of Moi University, Eldoret, was given the rank and title of the Order of Knight “Les Palmes Academiques”, one of the oldest national honours of the French Republic to scholars. It is usually conferred on foreigners for exceptional services to teaching, research or having supported collaboration with French academia.

French ambassador to Kenya and Somalia, Aline Kuster-Menager, said the award recognises Prof Kiprop’s outstanding contribution to the enhancement of relations between France and Kenya in university education and research.

Prof Kiprop is the dean of the School of Social Sciences and Aerospace Studies at Moi University, which is the major proponent for collaboration between France and Kenya.

He is also the leader at the Africa Centre of Excellence in Phytochemicals, Textile and Renewable Energy (ACEII-PTRE) at Moi University.

Ms Kuster-Menager said the don was selected for deepening linkages between Kenyan and French universities and other development partners.

“Collaboration between French partners and Kenyan institutions is growing because Prof Kiprop planted a seed,” the envoy said when she presented the award to the scholar at the university on June 17.

“More than 40 projects are ongoing” .

Projects that have attracted funding include research on liver cancer through partnership between Moi and Lorraine universities.

Prof Kiprop recently led a team from Moi University that won a Sh1 million award from the Kenya Space Agency to develop a nanosatellite.

Napoleon I created the Palmes Académiques in 1808 as an honorary title to University of Paris members.

The academic palmes became a decoration in 1866, under Napoléon III, at which time the honour was extended to non-teaching individuals who had rendered illustrious service to French education.

The academic palm is the oldest non-military French decoration and is also bestowed on foreigners who contribute to strengthening French education.

In 1955, by decree of President René Coty, the Order of the Academic Palmes was instituted as the first of ministerial orders recognised by the French Republic.

It was defined by three ranks: chevalier (knight), officier (officer) and commandeur (commander).

In 2005, Prof Kiprop won a scholarship to pursue a doctorate in Geosciences at the University of Nancy (now University of Lorraine), financed by the French government.

He also helped form and was the first president of the Association of France Alumni in Kenya (Afraken.)

French is taught at Moi University. A number of students from the institution get a chance to work as teaching assistants in French schools every year.

At least 20 students from Moi University have gone through the programme, according to the French envoy.

Prof Kiprop has been funded on a joint project with the University of Lorraine for the innovative project on valorisation of prosopis juliflora.

Through his network, the Pamoja Initiative was established to support scientific collaboration between France and Kenya.

Staff exchange

He was involved in projects on production of bioethanol from sugarcane bagasse using biocatalysts that was sponsored by NACOSTI and the production of bioethanol from water hyacinth using biocatalysts, sponsored by Moi University.

Prof Kiprop thanked the French government for the award, saying would help motivate scholars to contribute to academic research.

He said through partnerships with French institutions, the Faculty of Biological Sciences got financial assistance in 2015.

He was the dean of the faculty then. He said the faculty lacked personnel and equipment when he took over.

“I understand the power of networking. I have continued to link Kenya researchers who studied in France. I will continue working closely with French embassy,” he said.

Moi University Vice-Chancellor Isaac Kosgei said the institution has gained a lot by working with France through training of staff, joint supervision of the postgraduate learners, staff exchange, access to state-of-art equipment and financial support.

“Moi University School of Medicine and the University of Lorraine are involved in liver cancer research,” Prof Kosgei said.