Mobile labs to help sort out facility crisis in junior high

Distribution of mobile laboratories is ongoing to address the crisis rocking junior secondary schools.

The School Equipment Production Unit (Sepu) has developed the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) lab equipment for use in secondary schools.

The white wooden mobile laboratory is kitted out with a 13kg gas cylinder stored at the bottom chamber. On its sides are a set of drawers and cabinets.

In the middle is a black acid-proof sink which drains into a small plastic tank at the bottom.

“The only thing they need to do is fill the tank with clean water,” said Sepu chief executive officer Joel Mabonga.

There is a power socket with supply cables and an illumination lamp for lighting, and it can use both electricity and solar power.

The mobile lab has a four caster wheels which are lockable “for the safety of students while doing practicals”, Mr Mabonga said.

Further, it is equipped with fire extinguishers and comes with four stools. Each mobile lab costs Sh200,000 and a school needs around eight of them, totalling Sh1.6 million for one school.

Nation visited Muguga Green Primary School on Waiyaki Way in Nairobi to witness the installation of a mobile lab.

It is a typical science laboratory, with cabinets for gas cylinders in place, tap extensions, Bunsen burners in sight, a blackboard, a small room where chemicals will be stored, as well as a staff room for the teachers.

The lab is well-ventilated and has two doors.

Mr Mabonga said Sepu has developed five categories of science kits — primary science kit for Grades Four to Six, integrated science kit for junior secondary (Grades Seven to Nine), Chemistry and Biology kits for senior school.

Fast turnaround

He said mobile laboratories provide fast turnaround as well as the complete, accurate, geochemical or assay data that you need to effectively run and optimise operations.

“The mobile lab is exciting for children because you can move it anywhere and still learning goes on,” Mr Mabonga said.

“We have already supplied the labs to over 50 schools across the country, both public and private. We have not had a deal with the national government and that’s why schools are paying Sepu directly before we deliver,” said Sepu corporate communication officer Sepu Ronny Katamo.

The mobile lab has the ability to carry out experiments for subjects in junior secondary schools and will be used by learners in Grades Seven, Eight and Nine.

Mr Katamo said the guidelines developed for specific kits cover aspects such as content, relevance to the CBC curriculum, working condition of the items in the kit, model, attributes of items, labelling, organisation, storage, portability and user manuals.

“The kits provide low-cost, local, and essential alternatives as teaching and learning resources. This will allow many schools to acquire standardised kits for effective teaching and learning of science subjects,” Mr Mabonga said. He added that the use of learning resources such as CBC kits will enhance the development of science subjects and practical skills.