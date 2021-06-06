MMUST, German varsities introduce 3D-printing technology

Dr Patrick Okoth

Dr Patrick Okoth, the lead project coordinator and lecturer at Masinde Muliro University shows some of the innovations that can aid in medical research.

Photo credit: Stanley Kimuge | Nation Media Group

By  Stanley Kimuge

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Researchers at Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology have developed 3D-printing technology known as stereo lithography that seeks to aid in medical research and other sectors like the manufacturing.

