MMU students to earn Sh2,000 daily for distributing stoves

Fifty Multimedia University students mainly from the renewable energy department will earn Sh2,000 every day for distributing improved stoves to poor households.

The aim of the project, launched by Environment CS Soipan Tuya at the university in Ongata Rongai on Friday, is to tackle the effects of the climate.

EKI Energy Services Limited, also known as EnKing International, an Indian firm, is distributing 10 million stoves across the country. The students will be used by the firm as research assistants.

Kajiado County will get 279,460 cookstoves, Kwale (216,703) and Wajir 195,316. The exercise which begins in December will take nine months.

The learners expressed gratitude to their lecturers and the firm, saying the project would help them put theoretical knowledge into practical use.

Christian Ingoshe, a fourth-year BSc student in Renewable Energy and Technology, said the project would help him to improve his knowledge of environmental effects of clean cooking.

“I will use the money to pursue short courses and improve my CV,” Ingoshe said.

For Kalamazoo Kitheka, another fourth year, the amount will help him complete a solar project in Kajiado.

“I wanted to start a project on solar for poor homesteads. I will now reach the families easily,” he said.

The stoves use bio fuels and wood, key components of Matheka’s studies.

For Joseph Wahome, a masters student in renewable energy, the project will help complete his thesis.

The cookstove produced by EnKing International Limited. Photo credit: Pool

“I won’t have to bother my parents to send money,” he said.

Caroline Mantia, diploma student, said the project would assist her teach communities about saving the environment.

“It is through this rare project that I am beginning my journey to independence. It will create employment for many,” she said.

“I’m positive about this project and the people we encounter will appreciate its impacts.”

Ms Zipporah Kagendo, an electrical and electronic engineering student, said the distribution of the stoves would give him a chance to interact with the different people in many parts of the country.

“It will make them aware of the benefits of environmentally friendly stoves,” she said.

Kagendo added that she would begin a master’s programme with the money next year.

For Joan Kayemba, a fourth-year student in renewable energy and technology, the engagement will help her buy books and other learning materials.

The student added that she would use the money to settle the many mobile application loans.