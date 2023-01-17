Merit is key in selection but develop more schools

Not long ago, there was jubilation over the 2022 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examination results. The pupils were feted for excelling. But not all are that happy today. And the source of the sadness in some candidates and their teachers and parents is the recent Form One selection.

Those picked to join schools of their choice are happy but there are protests among those placed in schools they never selected. After all, there are only a few top schools and they cannot accommodate everyone. Some parents have vowed not to take their children to the ‘remote’, ‘nondescript’ schools.

National schools will absorb 38,972 students. The 9,443 who scored 400 marks and above will next month join the national school of their choice. The majority, 1.2 million, will join sub-county, county, extra-county and special needs schools.

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu says the computerised selection was pegged on merit, choice, equity and availability of space. But some parents think otherwise. A bitter complaint is that some have been placed far from home.

The scramble for the top schools is a wake-up call to the government to improve facilities and bring most of the institutions on a par. In this selection, 100,000 candidates were fighting for 1,000 available places in the top schools. Rather strangely, 30,000 candidates did not select any school.

Commendable, however, is the affirmative action to achieve equity for children from informal settlements. Some have joined the national schools. There is, clearly, a need to adequately equip public schools in the various categories to make them more competitive and attractive for the candidates.

Every county should have at least one well-equipped school. There is no reason why students who excel cannot be placed in schools far away from their home counties.