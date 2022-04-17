Meet Prof Bockline Bebe, the livestock guru at Egerton University

When Prof Bockline Bebe Omedo takes you down memory lane through his 40 years' journey at Egerton University, you forget for a while the greatly dented brand.

Prof Bebe is an inspiration to many. His achievements will inspire any undergraduate and postgraduate students in Kenya to pursue academic excellence.

The Livestock Production Systems expert is a refined scholar widely known for his work in transforming the dairy sector which contributes four per cent of Kenya’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

The acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Research and Extension at the Njoro-based campus is revered in his livestock field. His relentless work has seen him listed among the top 500 most cited authors in Africa.

In the latest Alper-Doger (AD) Scientific Index 2022 ranking which is based on the scientific performance and productivity of individual scientists, Prof Bebe has been recognised as one of the most brilliant minds among the top researchers in Kenya for his contribution to livestock production systems.

38 scientists

Prof Bebe was ranked third out of the 38 scientists listed from Egerton University and 120 in Kenya, 3,688 in Africa and 293,475 globally out of the 538,497 scientists globally ranked by the AD Scientific Index.

"These latest rankings by AD Scientific index shows the knowledge I'm producing is useful and is being cited as it is informative and is contributing to the body of knowledge globally," Prof Bebe told Higher Education.

When not working on one of his academic papers the animal scientist is nurturing and moulding Egerton University students into the next crop of scientists.

"My vision is to start a centre of excellence teaching system at Egerton University where teaching science will form the basis of informing good livestock production systems practices in Kenya and beyond our borders to ensure food security," said Prof Bebe.

His knowledge is being used in the making of some policy documents at the national, regional, continental and international levels.

Prof Bebe has authored many book chapters and published many scholarly articles in high impact journals.

He was one of the authors of the dairy master plan of Kenya which is running from 2010 to 2030. At the East African Community, he authored the Livestock strategic policy which will be in use up to 2024.

Research projects

Animal genetic resources contracted him to do a strategic paper for the African Union which they are still using.

These are some of the contributions Prof Bebe has made and has helped dozens of organisations like The World Bank, universities, local and national governments adjust their management style of doing things.

He has supervised more than 30 PhD and Masters students. He is also teaching and supervising postgraduate research projects. He is a scientific reviewer to many international journals and scientific conferences.

The scholar started from humble beginnings in Lambwe Valley in Homa Bay County where he first developed an interest in animals while herding his maternal grandfather's goats, sheep and cattle in the 1970s.

"My upbringing was a rough ride. I come from a polygamous family and life was not easy. I had to run to my maternal grandfather to rise above the rest," he recalls.

Prof Bebe, 59, wanted to become a forester but when he landed at Egerton University in 1983, he fell in love with the college and its teaching staff.

"I was inspired by Prof Paul Karau who is considered as the father of dairy in Kenya. Prof Karau made me love animals. I used to tell my classmates that one day I would be a professor at Egerton University," recalls Prof Bebe.

Limited resources

As Acting DVC research and extension, he says that failure to raise resources bothers him as many students are unable to pursue their Master's and PhD dreams.

He observes that with limited resources it means the critical department will not engage in any meaningful research that would attract donor funding.

To address the situation, Prof Bebe says the university researchers have partnered with several stakeholders like the World Bank to boost the dwindling research funding at the financially troubled Njoro campus.

The professor served as the Deputy Director of Extension Services and Outreach from 2013 to 2016, and in 2020 he was elevated to the post of director before he was appointed in acting capacity as Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Research and Extension, a position that has remained vacant since 2013.

Prof Bebe earned an award for the second-highest researcher in the amount of research grant won in the period 2013/2014 when the university received 659,000 Euros.

"This is one of my proudest moments as a researcher. Egerton has brilliant minds that can win bigger grants," says the professor.

Born on November 21, 1963, in Kisumu County, Prof Bebe holds a doctorate in animal science from Wageningen University, Netherlands. He has won several research grants and awards.

He sat his East African Certificate of Education examinations at Kakamega High School, thereafter, in 1981, sitting his Kenya Advanced Certificate of Education at Kericho High School.

"My research interests include in the area of adaptation to and mitigation of climate change, the role of livestock in circular food systems, livestock value chain development, sustainable dairy production in the tropics, and sustainable food systems," he said.

Between 2016 and 2019, he was the project leader of the European Union project assessing and supporting dairy input and advisory service systems for resilient market-oriented smallholder dairy systems in the Ethiopian and Kenyan highlands.

He has a rich CV.

"He has successfully implemented dozens of collaborative research projects and consulted for the Government of Kenya, the East African Community and the World Bank. He has authored and co-authored key policies. He has published papers in international peer-reviewed journals and contributed to various book chapters," reads part of his CV.

In 1999, he won 71,200 Euros (Sh8.9million) from WOTRO (Netherlands Organisation for Scientific Research) to pursue his PhD at Wageningen UR University whose thesis was: 'herd dynamics of Smallholder Dairy in the Kenya Highlands.

"That award made a significant change in my life. I was the first to win it. It made me forge a good working relationship with ILRI. The findings of my study were adopted by the Food and Agricultural Organisation and Kenya government," he points out.

International organisations

This is not all, he has been a research scientist on projects worth millions of shillings funded by local and international organisations like the research institutions, European Union, World Bank, Kenya Government.

He has been invited to leading African Universities like the University of the Western Cape (UWC), the University of Pretoria (UP), South Africa's Department of Science and Innovation- National Research Foundation (DSI-NRF), Obafemi Awolowo University Nigeria, University of Ghana, Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources in Malawi, Haramaya University in Ethiopia, the Sokoine University of Agriculture in Tanzania and Makerere University in Uganda among others.

From 2017 to 2020 he was lead research scientist of a Sh20 million project funded by Regional Universities Forum for Capacity Building in Agriculture (RUFORUM) on cassava value chain upgrading for secure food, nutrition, income and resilience of smallholder farmers in the Arid and semi-arid lands (ASALs) of Nakuru County.

He says being in a managerial position and a researcher at the same time has not been easy.