Mama Ngina University College faces more land hurdles

Plans by the government to acquire about 40 acres of land in Mutomo village, Gatundu South, for the expansion of Mama Ngina University College have been blocked after a tribunal ruled that the local residents were never consulted.

The Land Acquisition Tribunal faulted the National Land Commission (NLC) over failure to comply with the Constitution and the law before the gazette notice was published in readiness for acquisition of the land.

The tribunal, chaired by Dr Nabil Orina, said as a minimum, the NLC must provide a detailed justification for the project outlining all possible alternatives that have been considered.

The tribunal added that there should be evidence of availability of funds, and how the intended project complies with existing and future land use plans with the involvement of the affected communities, and compliance with other legal considerations including environmental management.

“In conclusion, we determine that the impugned intention to acquire land for the expansion of the 2nd Respondent (Mama Ngina University College) failed to meet the Constitutional and Statutory criteria for compulsory acquisition of land,” Dr Orina and Mr George Supeyo said.

Failure to budget for university

A view of Mama Ngina University College in Gatundu South, Kiambu County, on July 21, 2021.

Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

The tribunal further noted that no funds had been set aside for the acquisition of the land yet the move was likely to heavily disrupt the residents.

“The failure to avail funds for this intended acquisition by the 4th Respondent (Ministry of Education) also speaks to its prioritisation. Whereas government projects are subject to planning and budgeting, the failure to set aside funds for the impugned project speaks to its lack of prioritisation or necessity,” the tribunal said.

The tribunal said whereas Kenyatta University was entitled to redesign the initial plan for the location of the college, a move that will affect a large number of residents of Mutomo Village, most of whom have an ancestral claim to the land, was not necessary and justified.

The initial plan was to establish the college at Mutomo Primary and have campuses in Kiganjo Polytechnic and Ruburi Primary School.

However, this plan was later revised to have the university at Mutomo alone as having campuses would be expensive.

The college sits on about 7 acres while Mutomo Primary School occupies about 3 acres.

The tribunal said the government did not show that the expansion of the university was triggered by a public demand for an institution of higher learning in the area. This is because Mutomo area is within close proximity of other public universities being Kenyatta University and Jomo Kenyatta University of Agricultural Technology (JKUAT).