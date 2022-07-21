Magoha says teachers’ pay rise demand is unrealistic

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has termed unrealistic the recent teachers’ demand for a 60 per cent salary increase.

The tutors, through the Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut), have asked the Teachers Service Commission to review the 2021-2025 Collective Bargaining Agreement.

But Thursday, while inspecting the construction of the second phase of the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) classrooms in Mombasa and Kilifi counties, the CS said the teachers’ demands were unreasonable.

“I can tell you that their demand is mostly unreasonable because the government is spending 25.9 per cent of the national budget on education. Let us not pretend and politicise everything. There’s no way the government can give teachers a 60 per cent salary increment,” said Prof Magoha.

On the Auditor-General’s queries on how his staff spent Sh85 billion in the 2020/21 financial year, the CS defended his ministry, saying his successes included stopping corruption at Jogoo House.

Stopped funds leakage

“I stopped the leakage of public funds from Jogoo House. When the Auditor-General sends questions to our department, we answer them and when we are called to Parliament, we also provide answers. Parliament and the Auditor-General have all the answers that we provided. Do you think government money can be stolen under my watch?” he asked.

In her latest report, Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu says the Ministry of Education did not adhere to financial management regulations, making it impossible for her to authenticate the information provided for audit purposes.

Her staff, she says in her report, were denied access to the National Education Management Information System (Nemis) while many school principals failed to acknowledge receipt of funds.

There were also suspicious school bank accounts and generally poor book-keeping, the Auditor-General added.

“For the period I have been in the ministry, I have done my best. If my best is not good enough for you, then go and look for somebody else who can do better. But the facts are there and they can be measured,” said the CS.

Junior secondary rollout

Prof Magoha has also assured parents that the rollout of junior secondary will be smooth as the government and other players were working hard to build more classrooms.

“We are on track. Our deadline is August 9 and if we maintain the same momentum, we shall have completed most of the 3,500 targeted classrooms. As a professional, I would like busybodies to leave me alone. Allow me to do the job I was assigned,” said the CS.

Prof Magoha said he was being targeted by people he did not name for doing the right thing. He, however, said he was not scared, adding that he sleeps soundly knowing he has performed his obligations.

The CS said his ministry had improved Nemis and that it would be launched before his term comes to an end.

“Nemis will be so much better. President Uhuru Kenyatta has put all the schools on GIS, so we know the exact number of learning institutions, deficits, teachers and learners in the country. What else do you want us to do?” asked the CS.

Prof Magoha also stated that his ministry received Sh1.9 billion to procure 500,000 desks.