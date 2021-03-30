Magoha lashes out at Machakos police bosses over security at exam centres

Education CS George Magoha Tuesday lashed out at police bosses in Machakos County for dispatching National Youth Service (NYS) trainees to man the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations.

Drama ensued during the opening of examinations container in Machakos when the minister realized that some of the exam centre managers were accompanied by youth in NYS uniform to collect examinations materials.

He quarreled the police bosses in the region and insisted that no one from the NYS should man the examinations.

The minister maintained that only commissioned officers who are armed should be allowed to man the test.

This is the second time Prof Magoha has raised an issue with the manning of examinations in Machakos County.

While the general understanding has been that the examinations had strained the police service and that some of the officers are coincidentally engaged in other assignments, Prof Magoha said that the police service had assured the government that it has enough police officers to man all examination centres.

Irreducible minimums

A week ago, during the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education, the minister lamented that some centres in Machakos were being manned by a single police officer while the government had paid for at least two police officers.

"There are reasonable improvements but we must still reemphasize the issue of security and integrity for our examinations. These are irreducible minimums. We must have at least two armed security men per centre manager," he said after overseeing the distribution of examination materials at Machakos town.

He said the move is meant to rule out cheating in the examinations and insisted that the government will not relent in curbing any attempts to cheat.