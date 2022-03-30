Magoha: Form one section to begin in two weeks

The form one selection process will begin in two weeks’ time, Education cabinet secretary George Magoha has said.

The CS has assured that all learners who sat the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) exam this year will be admitted into secondary schools in line with the government’s 100 percent transition policy.

Prof Magoha also instructed those involved in the process to ensure it is free, fair and transparent.

He warned those likely to skew the selection saying he will personally take charge of the exercise to ensure all candidates including those from far-flung areas get placement slots.

The CS was speaking in Mombasa yesterday where he attended the 24th Surgical Society of Kenya conference.

"We shall ensure that all Kenyan children are given equal, fair and just treatment including those in the slums, far-flung arid and semi-arid areas. We shall always ensure affirmative action which takes into account the geographical distribution of this country," said the CS.

However, Prof Magoha said many candidates joining form one will want to join national schools yet such institutions might have only 500 slots each against the close to 12,000 pupils who scored over 400 (KCPE).

He, however, pointed out that some will blame themselves for poor selection after they only selected national schools without including the extra-county and county secondary schools

"You don't have to go to the top 10 national schools to get anything. Every child is safe in Magoha's hand but Kenya is a rainbow country and we want to ensure a child from Marsabit gets a slot in Kenya High,” added the CS.

Prof Magoha also refuted claims that private schools performing better than public schools was due to leakage.

In the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education(KCPE) results released on Monday, the top 10 candidate’s majority were from private schools.

"I am Minister for Education not for public or private schools. You know there was no leakage, the result is that our children are performing very well. There was no leakage for both KCPE and KCSE," said Prof Magoha.

However, the minister said there has been continuous attempts to breach the integrity of the exams after the tests leave the container at 6.30am.

The CS said that his ministry and security agencies are probing the matter warning that the suspects will be dealt with according to the law.