Machakos University closed indefinitely over students unrest

Machakos University has been closed indefinitely after renewed students' protests.

An internal memo to all students on December 7,2022 says the decision has been taken in the interest of the security of staff and learners.

According to the Vice Chancellor-Lucy Irungu , a special meeting convened on Wednesday, resolved to have the university closed with immediate effect.

Students have been advised to vacate the school premises immediately.

The renewed demonstrations came after a student who had been shot by a police officer during a previous demonstration died while receiving treatment at the Machakos Level 5 Hospital.

Transport services have been paralysed on the Machakos-Wote Road with students lighting bonfires and barricading the road using huge stones.

The police officer who shot and seriously wounded the Machakos University student was on Tuesday, December 6 arrested.

Corporal Michael Mulwa is suspected to have shot Brilliant Anusu on Monday, December 5 afternoon when the student alongside his colleagues had staged a demonstration over rise in insecurities in the area.

Mulwa is alleged to have used a live bullet that left Anusu fighting for his life at the hospital.