Looming school shut down as head teachers demand release of free education funds before term begins

Headteachers and principals have urged the national government to ensure timely disbursement of free primary and day secondary education funds before the reopening of the schools to facilitate operations of the learning institutions.

The development comes after the State banned them from increasing school fees. Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu said school fees for boarding institutions will also remain at the current approved rate.

Kenya Secondary School Heads Association (Kessha) chair Kahi Indimuli and Kenya Primary School Head Teachers Association (Kepsha) National Chairman Johnson Nzioka said every child has a right to access free and compulsory basic education as outlined in Article 53 of the Constitution.

The government launched the Free Day Secondary Education programme in 2008, during which Mr Kahi said the capitation rate per learner was Sh10,625. This was increased to Sh12,870 in 2015 and later to Sh22,244 in 2018.

Mr Kahi said public secondary schools were prohibited from charging tuition fees and only allowed to charge boarding fees in line with the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Education.

“Even with the increase in the amount of capitation per learner, the Free Day Secondary Programme is grossly underfunded,” said Mr Kahi. He said the budgeting process has remained blind to the increase in enrolment in public secondary schools, which has increased by an average of 6.91 per cent over the years.

“The net effect is that [capitation] for Free Day Secondary Education is always lower than the actual enrolment. This problem is further compounded by the fact that even the approved or budgeted capitation is not released in totality, leading to significant deficits,” he added.

While capitation is set at Sh22,244, Mr Kahi said, the Ministry of Education has been disbursing less funds to schools.

He added that, while the ministry has been using National Education Management Information Systems (Nemis) data to disburse funds to schools, not all children are captured in the system due to lack of birth certificates.

He said their tribulations began in 2018 when the capitation per child went from Sh12,870 to Sh22,244.

“In the same year, it was decided that, of the Sh22,244 allocated per student, there is an amount retained by the Ministry of Education for vote heads, including teaching and learning materials, medical, strengthening of mathematics and science and co-curricular activities,” he added.

He said schools are also required to retain Sh5,000 per child in an infrastructure account. These are funds that can only be used for infrastructure improvement upon approval by County Education Boards or the Principal Secretary of Early Learning and Basic Education. He said the funding shortfalls have affected the ability of schools to provide quality education.

Mr Indimuli said schools have been forced to lay off teachers employed by boards of management, which has in turn increased class sizes.

Inadequate funding has resulted in overcrowded classrooms, making it difficult for teachers to provide individualised attention. Schools have also found it challenging to invest in teachers' professional development through workshops and seminars, diluting the quality of instruction.

“We want immediate release of the deficit from 2019, amounting to Sh54.2 billion, release capitation at the approved rate of Sh22,244 per child for the financial year 2023/2024 and factor in total enrolment in secondary schools and disburse capitation at the approved rate for ALL students in public secondary schools,” said Mr Kahi.

Kessha wants Nemis enabled to capture the data of all students to allow for adequate planning and resource mobilisation.

“We propose that schools with biometric systems be connected directly to Nemis. Those without should be helped to establish them. The Ministry of Education should advise schools on measures to take when Form Four students exit with fee arrears,” Mr Indimuli said.

Schools are now allowed to withhold the certificates of students who leave school without paying their arrears.

“Revert to the disbursement system that existed before 2018, where capitation was released in tranches; 50 per cent of Sh22,244 disbursed in term one, 30 per cent of Sh22,244 disbursed in term two and 20 per cent of Sh22,244 disbursed in term three,” he added.

He urged the State to review capitation in line with increased enrolment and to enable a seamless transition from 8-4-4 system to the Competency-Based Curriculum especially at the senior school level. Kessha also want the State to review capitation every three years to factor in inflation and the need to continuously improve the learning environment .

“If the situation as captured in this petition is not remedied, basic education will suffer the fate of public universities,” he added.

On his part, Mr Nzioka urged the national government to ensure the security for learners and teachers especially in areas affected by banditry.

The school managers further lauded the creation of comprehensive schools, in which pre-primary units up to Grade Nine are managed under one board with a single headteacher and deputy.

The more than 10,000 school managers urged the State to promote primary school head teachers to match their expanded responsibilities related to the management of comprehensive schools.

Speaking at the end of their annual conference at the Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Primary School in Mombasa, Mr Nzioka said the added responsibilities should be compensated.

“Recognise and promote primary school teachers and headteachers who have furthered their studies. Include a dedicated budget line for Kepsha and Children’s Council activities in the capitation grant to ease the operations,” said Mr Nzioka.

He lauded the State for verifying the eligibility of current primary school heads to serve as administrators for comprehensive schools, in line with the ministry’s guidelines for junior secondary schools.

They also welcomed the Sh1 billion budgetary allocation for the promotion of 36,505 teachers in the 2023/2024 financial year, including the allocation of 17,914 posts for primary school teachers across various grades.