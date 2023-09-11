Long journey ahead for varsity, college freshers

As the saying goes, university is the universe enclosed in a small city.

This perfectly captures the anticipation as a new cohort of students steps into the world of academia.

A transformative journey unfolds, marked by freedom, academic challenges and memories waiting to be etched into the tapestry of one’s life.

Shifting from the familiar walls of high school to this dynamic environment is a huge leap.

Students have to suddenly adjust to the new-found autonomy that comes with managing schedules and making tough choices that will shape their academic pursuits.

With the allure of unexplored intellectual realms, universities are welcoming a fresh wave of bright-eyed learners.

This is no mere continuation of one’s educational odyssey. It is an immersion into a world that moulds your character, ignites passions and forms bonds that might even last a lifetime.

The application numbers for scholarships and funds give a tale of aspiration and challenges.

Among the 285,167 would-be university and college students, only 75,272 have successfully applied for scholarships and other funding.

This accounts for just 30 per cent of the number and highlights the need for accessible financial support.

Education Cabinet Secretary, Ezekiel Machogu, recently shed light on the next chapter for the class of 2022 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education examination candidates. The commencement date was Monday, August 28.

As the students begin the pulse-pounding ride that is the first year, they need to envision it as a journey, packed with twists and turns that promise to deliver academic revelations, unfettered freedom, money management and tales that will last forever.

Imagine you are on the edge of a roller-coaster, your heart racing in anticipation.

Your coursework, full of challenges like mastering equations and delving into profound literature, is like the thrilling twists and turns of the ride.

But you are equipped with the determination of a scholar, ready to face challenges. This acts as your safety harness, helping conquer obstacles with excitement instead of apprehension.

The countdown to the ultimate ride – the first year at university – is on. Strap in, because this journey promises a wild mix of escapades, freedom and shenanigans.

It is not just about the thrill of the ride. The crusade is a chance to forge connections that last a lifetime and to explore the dimensions of your identity. The bonds formed in the hostels and lecture theatres echo the happy moments shared on a roller-coaster, where laughter and camaraderie flourish as you connect with fellow thrill-seekers.

The new independence is like letting go of the safety bar and setting off on your path. From handling your schedule to figuring out social situations and even doing your laundry, every moment adds to this exciting pilgrimage.

Just like a roller-coaster surprises, these experiences will make you feel excited and full of energy.

Balancing coursework, social activities and personal time is a delicate art. With flexible schedules and minimal supervision, time management skills are crucial to remaining on top of the game.

Learning at university relies heavily on self-directed study and research. You will need to take charge of your education, read extensively and seek out resources to enhance an understanding of complex topics.

Despite the initial overwhelming atmosphere, universities offer clubs, societies and events that cater for diverse interests. Engaging in extra-curricular activities is a great way to meet like-minded peers and create lasting friendship.

Universities know the transition can be challenging, so they provide support services. From advisers to counsellors, a safety net is in place to guide you through academic and personal challenges.

Establishing relationships with professors can open doors to research opportunities, mentorship and career advice. Do not hesitate to take part in class discussion and tutorials.

Ask yourself the question: If I could repeat my first year at university, would I ask more questions of myself, my classmates, senior peers and professors?

The shift from knowing the answers to asking questions allows your curiosity to shine and helps you figure out the vast university system.

So, as you start your first year at university, remember that this exhilarating ride embodies transformation and self-discovery.

Just like the loop-de-loops that challenge gravity on a roller-coaster, your journey may encompass ups and downs, but every twist plays a part in shaping the tapestry of your being.