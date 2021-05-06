Kibarani School For The Deaf
File | Nation Media Group

Education

Prime

Let hearing-impaired pupils attend regular schools, parents, teachers plead 

By  Steve Otieno

Reporter

Nation Media Group

They communicate in sign language, at times, they produce sounds in short bursts. To some, the sounds may be incorrigible, but in their community, they are well understood. They go to special schools too.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Covid-19: Kenya records 25 deaths, 705 new cases

  2. Court awards Nyali MP Sh1m over defamatory story

  3. Somalia restores diplomatic ties with Kenya

  4. Tanganyika officials impeach Kabila's brother

  5. Zimbabwe mulls mass killing of elephants

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.