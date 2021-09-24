YouTube carpenter Elson Illa
Stephen Oduor | Nation Media Group

Education

Prime

Let down by university bureaucracy, engineering dropout makes it big in woodwork

By  Stephen Oduor

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

Elson Illa was on his way to becoming an electrical and electronic engineer when life showed him another path to success in life.

Elson Illa, like any other young person, was chasing his version of the "American Dream" - study, graduate and get a good job.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.