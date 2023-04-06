Learning crisis looms as university staff stay out of lecture halls due to salary delays

A learning crisis is looming in public universities, with teaching and non-teaching staff yet to receive their March salaries.

Universities Academic Staff Union (Uasu) Secretary-General Dr Constantine Wasonga has asked members to stay out of lecture halls until they get their salaries.

A spot check in most universities shows that dons have started to boycott lectures while others have resorted to teaching virtually on grounds that they cannot afford travel costs.

Mr Philip Chebunet, the University of Eldoret Uasu chapter secretary, said most lecturers have resorted to online classes as they cannot afford to travel to the institutions.

“Lecturers are demoralised because of delays in release of capitation and most have resorted to teaching virtually, save for part-time lecturers. The delays also mean that universities fail to remit statutory deductions and lecturers end up being heavily penalised by banks,” Mr Chebunet said.

He questioned the decision by public universities to pay salaries using internal sources instead of the Exchequer funds.

“Teachers under Teachers Service Commission (TSC) are not paid using school fees, but with capitation. So we also wonder why the government allows universities to pay salaries using the students’ fees. This is wrong as we want our salaries to be paid through capitation,” added Mr Chebunet.

At Moi University, Uasu chapter chair Dr Richard Okero said most lecturers have begun boycotting lectures.

“We engaged the management on Monday and they informed us that they are still waiting for capitation from the Exchequer. We have advised our members not to facilitate themselves to teach until they have received their salaries,” said Dr Okero on Tuesday.

He said five other universities remitted salaries to their members by last Friday after making arrangements with local financial institutions.

Travel constraints

In a letter to its members, Mr Ojuki Nyabuta, the Moi University chapter organising secretary, said most lecturers find it difficult to travel to the institution.

“Given this and in the knowledge of how stressful it is to struggle to get to work given our unique geographical situation at Moi University, we wish to call to force the members' resolution to stay away from the workplace until payment of salary has been effected. This is also the position of the national office as already communicated to us,” he said.

“This in no way implies any form of industrial action. Rather it indicates workers' inability to travel to and from the workplace bearing in mind also that they have other financial responsibilities to which they need to direct their strained resources. Staff are also unable to bridge finances to pay for transport to the university given that they are already listed in credit reference bureaus as a result of non-remittance by the university,” said Mr Nyabuta.