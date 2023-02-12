Learners in Fafi to benefit from Sh40m scholarship programme

















Learners in Fafi Constituency are set to benefit from a Sh40 million scholarship programme.

The programme dubbed ‘Zero Fees’ seeks to ensure a 100 per cent transition from primary to secondary schools.

Launched by area MP Salah Yakub, the funds will go into the purchase of full uniforms, mat-tresses, boxes, mosquito nets, books, soap, geometrical sets, sanitary pads and other essential items for students.

Mr Yakub said the fund comes at a time when most parents are battling economic hardships due to prolonged drought.

Speaking on Sunday in Fafi Girls’ Secondary School during the launch of the programme, the legislator said Sh30 million will go to local schools while Sh10 million will be given to tertiary institutions and students studying outside the constituency.

“As parents, yours is to take your child to school, don’t even buy soap because CDF will buy it for them,” said Mr Yakub.

The lawmaker also urged all head teachers in schools in the constituency not to ask for school fees from any students as the National Government- Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF) kitty will cater for the full cost.

Bura East sub-county Deputy County Commissioner Tomas Bett urged parents to take advantage of the programme by sending their children to school.

Nanigi MCA Mr Abdullah Sigat took issue with the Teachers Service Commission for employing non-locals who later ask for transfer citing insecurity.

Last week, the MP asked security agencies to ensure that security is provided in all learning centres.

He commended the chiefs and their assistants for mobilising the enrolment of learners in primary schools in the constituency.