Lawmakers want a special fund for invigilators and exam markers

Senators now want the government to set up a special fund for payment of teachers who invigilate and mark national examinations to end the perennial delays.

Further, they want government officers culpable for the delays charged penalties and interests.

The move follows continued delays by the Kenya National Examination Council (Knec) to pay invigilators and examiners of the 2022 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) and Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations. More than 50,000 secondary school examiners and their counterparts in primary school are yet to be paid.

Nominated Senator Esther Okenyuri had sought to know why the government was yet to pay teachers more than four months down the line.

“We want the Senate Education committee to inquire on the steps Knec intends to take to have the teachers paid without any further delays,” said Ms Okenyuri.

The suggestion of a fund came from Narok Senator Ledama Olekina. He said the account will be allocated the money students pay to sit for the two national examinations.

“Students pay to be able to take the exam and so the money is there. This is an issue that Knec has become notorious for because they always delay the payments,” said the senator. “The most logical way is to peg this with the money paid by the students for them to take that exam. Put this money in a special account and budget it to pay the teachers.”

To have finality on the issue, he argued that a motion should be sponsored and approved so that Parliament can pronounce itself on the issue.

“Suppose our sitting allowances are delayed, we will be complaining and paralyse everything but here teachers are paid peanuts and are still frustrated to get the little amount due to them,” he said.

Knec chief executive officer David Njeng’ere in March said a funding deficit has crippled activities like examiners’ payments. He said they are waiting for a supplementary budget from Treasury to be able to pay the examiners.

Nominated Senator Beatrice Oyomo, nonetheless, said it is unfortunate that results are released and celebrated nationally yet teachers who sacrificed for the success of the exams are yet to be fully paid.