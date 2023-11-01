Kwale exam invigilator arrested after spare Kiswahili paper for his centre found on social media

Police have arrested an exam supervisor in Kwale County in a suspected case of examination malpractice.

According to a police report, a Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) supervisor came across a KCPE 2023 Kiswahili Lugha paper being illegally circulated online on the second day of the national examinations.

The serial number on the paper was later traced to Albadru Integrated School, a private school located at Munje Primary Examinations Centre in Kingwede, Msambweni.

“It was established that indeed the Kiswahili Lugha paper seen on social media was actually the spare paper allocated to Albadru Integrated School. Hence, the supervisor on duty, Bakari Enzi, was arrested for the offence of disclosing the contents of the examination papers without authority,” the report said.

Police said investigations revealed that KNEC regulations require that after the distribution of the exams, the spare paper remains in the safe custody of the supervisor.

According to Msambweni Police Boss Francis Gachoki, the supervisor confirmed that he still had the spare paper, but was arrested because he is suspected of being the one who circulated it online.

“We thought the paper belonged to one of the learners who had sat exams in Msambweni hospital. But after investigating, we later confirmed it was the spare paper in custody of the supervisor that he might have taken a photo of and circulated it online, to taint the reputation of Albadru School,” he said.

He added that the Directorate of Criminal Investigations was still investigating the supervisor, but clarified that the school's results would not be affected.