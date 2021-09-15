Kuppet: Promotions favour teachers in national schools

Kenya Union of Post-Primary Education Teachers Secretary-General Akelo Misori (left) during a media briefing in Nairobi on February 10, where they called for fairness in TSC interviews. Right is Kuppet chairman Omboko Milemba.

Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

By  Faith Nyamai

What you need to know:

  • The interviews started on Monday and are set to end on February 19.
  • More than 33,000 teachers were shortlisted for the positions.
  • Teachers qualifying for promotion must have served in the previous job group for a minimum of three years

A teachers’ union has alleged discrimination against thousands of its members in county and sub-county schools in promotion interviews.

