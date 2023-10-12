Kuppet now threatens to boycott exams over pay row

The Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet) has threatened to boycott the invigilation, supervision and marking of this year’s national examinations, citing poor treatment.

This comes as the scheduled dates for the start of the tests at the end of this month are fast approaching.

Through its national officials, the union decried the poor and risky working conditions as well as the meagre and delayed payment of allowances its members have been subjected to in the past by the Kenya National Examinations Council (Knec).

Accordingly, the union demanded an agreement with Knec to harmonise the contentious issues before its members can decide to offer their services.

The leaders were speaking during an annual general meeting of the Kuppet branch held at a hotel in Mosocho, Kisii County, on Tuesday.

The meeting brought together members and officials from Nyanza, Western and Rift Valley.

National deputy secretary-general Moses Nthurima told journalists that the union has no agreement with Knec on the appointment and use of its members in invigilating and marking national examinations.

“Most of the time when our members are invigilating, they leave home early and come back at night, thus working overtime, yet Knec does not address the concept of equal pay for work done,” Mr Nthurima said.

Accordingly, he called on Knec to engage the union to address the issue, which he also described as bordering on discrimination.

“They are paying security teams (policemen) while teachers have to wait even for seven months. This is discrimination,” he added.

Mr Nthurima noted that the examinations council offers less than Sh100 per marked paper and that the variation depends on the subject.

Kuppet also called on Knec to improve the working conditions of teachers who mark national examinations. Mr Nthurima likened exam marking centres to concentration camps where teachers are not allowed to have their communication devices such as mobile phones.

“Teachers cannot even communicate with their families,” Mr Nthurima said, adding that markers often put up in unhygienic student dormitories, where they suffer bedbug infestation and risk contracting skin infections.

“We are asking teachers not to report to the centres before Knec talks to us,” the union urged.

Mr Nthurima said they would also use the talks to renegotiate the marking rates per paper.

His views were echoed by national vice-president Julius Korir. “Without an increase in money for supervision, invigilation and marking, we are telling our members to stage a boycott,” Mr Korir said.

On the issue of the Ministry of Education wanting to take over some of the functions of the Teachers Service Commission (TSC), Kuppet said it would not accept anything less than an independent commission.

“We want the independence of the TSC because we fought for it. If it is going to change, let it not be a suffering centre, but a smiling centre for teachers,” said Mr Edward Obwocha, the union’s National Secretary for Secondary Education.

Mr Obwocha urged members to cooperate with the leadership in its negotiations with the government because “governments are very difficult to deal with without the support of the people”.

Of particular concern to the union, which has discussed this with the TSC, is the huge disparity in pay between teachers in the same working environment.

“The difference between what a classroom teacher earns and what a head teacher earns is currently about 75 per cent. We want to talk to TSC to bridge the gap to the internationally accepted standard of not more than 25 per cent,” said Mr Korir.