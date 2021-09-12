Kenyatta University
KRA freezes Kenyatta University accounts

By  Bernard Mwinzi

The Kenya Revenue Authority has frozen the accounts of Kenyatta University, causing panic among staff, suppliers and students and opening the lid on the dire financial straits of Kenya’s State-run universities. Sources told the Nation that the shock move was as a result of the university’s non-remittance of statutory deductions running into billions of shillings.

