Knut deputy national treasurer Ali Abdi Hussein dies

Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) deputy national treasurer Ali Abdi Hussein is dead. Mr Hussein died while receiving treatment at the Nairobi Hospital

In a statement by Knut Secretary-General Collins Oyuu, Mr Hussein had been admitted to The Nairobi Hospital with Covid-19 related complications. Mr Oyuu said the official had shown tremendous improvement for the last three days.

Mr Oyuu said Mr Hussein died on Sunday morning when his condition deteriorated.

“It is with a heavy and sad heart that I announce the untimely demise of our brother Mwalimu Ali Abdi Hussein who has been critically ill at the Nairobi Hospital for the last three weeks,” wrote Mr Oyuu.

He described Mr Hussein as a distinctive leader, a hardworking servant, soft spoken, passionate and a progressive figure who until his death served as Knut deputy national treasurer.

He said Mr Hussein tirelessly advocated for the rights of the teachers of Kenya.

“On behalf of the Knut national leadership, the National Executive Council, entire Knut-Kenya leadership and the teachers of Kenya, I wish to pass my sincere condolences to his family and friends,” he said.

Mr Oyuu said, the late Hussein leaves behind a young family.