Knut delegates reject effort by officials to raise retirement age

Kennedy Nyamwanda Ondieki

Newly elected Knut Deputy National Treasurer, Kennedy Nyamwanda Ondieki, celebrates with supporters at Kasarani stadium Nairobi on February 19 2022.

Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation  Media Group

By  Faith Nyamai

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Union’s leaders had tabled the proposal on increasing the retirement age for the delegates to pass. 
  • However, the teachers loudly protested, saying an official should retire upon reaching 60.

Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) members yesterday rejected a scheme by their leaders to extend the retirement age of officials from 60 to 65 years.

