Knut delegates reject effort by officials to raise retirement age

Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) members yesterday rejected a scheme by their leaders to extend the retirement age of officials from 60 to 65 years.

The teachers shouted the leaders down while others walked out of the special annual delegates conference at Kasarani stadium in Nairobi.

The union’s leaders and the National Executive Council (NEC) had tabled the proposal on increasing the retirement age for the delegates to pass.

Knut also held elections to replace Assistant Treasurer Ali Abdi Hussein, who died months ago, and National Steering Committee members.

Mr Sheikh Kullow is the new Knut assistant National Treasurer while Mr Kennedy Nyamwanda Ondieki is Deputy National Treasurer.

Knut Chairman, Patrick Karinga, said the new leadership is focused on uniting teachers and would consult widely in a bid to restore industrial harmony among education stakeholders.

“There have been tremendous achievements within the first 100 days of the leadership change,” Mr Karinga said.

Knut constitution

The delegates said delocalisation of teachers should me re-examined so that those separated from their families are assisted and reunited if possible.

Addressing the more than 1,800 Knut delegates from across the country, Secretary General Collins Oyuu said the NEC retreated to Kilifi county on December 4, 2021 and that one of the key issues was looking at articles of the constitution that need to be reviewed.

Another meeting by the National Advisory Council in Nairobi on December 18 agreed that some changes need to be made on the constitution, he said.

“In accordance with the Knut constitution article VII (A) 4, the NEC has caused this special delegates conference to pass resolutions to ratify the minimum amendments,” Mr Oyuu said.

The secretary general added that the Knut constitution was last reviewed and amended in December 2015.

Before that, the Secretary General said, other reviews were made in 2013 and 2010.

Mr Oyuu told the Knut delegates that the constitution should be reviewed after every five years to capture emerging issues and expunge obsolete articles.

Loud protests

However, the teachers loudly protested, saying an official should retire upon reaching 60.

The rejection of the amendment is a blow to a number of Knut leaders, including Mr Oyuu, who may end up as a one term secretary general as he is almost 60.

The delegates also resolved that any union official joining politics on an elective or appointed position must resign from Knut.

They also urged the union to continue pursuing payment of teachers who missed out of the third and fourth phase of the 2017/21 Collective Bargaining Agreement.

Mr Oyuu said of the 16,342 teachers who missed out on the salary increment, some 12,000 who notified Knut have received the first tranche.

He said the union is working with the Teachers Service Commission to ensure the remaining teachers are paid “in the shortest time possible”.

The Knut leadership also criticised former Secretary General, Wilson Sossion, “for interfering with the affairs the union.

Take legal action

Mr Oyuu accused Mr Sossion of claiming to be contributing to Knut as a member.

“A few teachers have been misled by the former secretary general into joining an outfit called Kenya Teachers Pressure Group. We strongly urge our members not to involve themselves in unconstitutional activities as this will only attract punitive measures,” Mr Oyuu said.

He threatened to take legal action against the former Knut secretary general.

The delegates also resolved to make operational the 110 Knut branches so as to improve access to critical information.

The plan to reduce the branches to 47 was not passed. The special annual delegates conference was the first since the new leaders were elected on June 26, 2021.

Because of the stalemate between the TSC and the union over many issues, key among them being salary increment and promotions, Knut has not held its annual delegates conferences since 2019.