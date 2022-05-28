Knec 2022 candidates list ready for confirmation

Grade Six, Standard Eight and Form Four learners can now verify their registration details using SMS ahead of their national exams.

Grade Six learners are scheduled to sit their final Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) from November 28, Standard Eight candidates will sit their Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) exam in November, while Form Fours will sit their Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exam from November to January.

“Head teachers, parents and candidates can confirm the registration details for 2022 KPSEA, KCPE and KCSE examinations by sending SMS to 20076,” wrote National Examination Council (Knec) on their Twitter handle.

The format of the message is (exam)(index number); for example, KCPE36611030002.

Further, Knec has opened its portal to allow Standard Eight learners to revise their preferred national, extra-county, county and sub-county schools with the help of their teachers. Knec completed registering KCPE and KCSE candidates a week ago.

The choices guide the Education ministry to place students in secondary schools based on their KCPE performance. Knec chief executive David Njengere yesterday confirmed that the registration was over and details posted in their system for confirmation. Knec has also released the timetable for the examinations.

The Grade Six learners will be assessed on five subjects. English and mathematics on the first day, integrated science (science and technology, agriculture, home science and physical and health education) and Kiswahili on the second day, and creative arts and social studies on the third day. They also include arts and craft, religious education and music.

According to Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha, all exams are ready for administration.

This year, Knec is scheduled to administer two national examinations under the crashed academic calendar developed by the Ministry of Education last year.

Normal school calendar will resume in January next year.

The exam council has also urged parents to buy past papers that will help their children prepare for the exams. “The Knec bookshop is located on National Housing Corporation (NHC) ground floor. You can buy the 2020 KCPE and KCSE question and answer booklets and past papers for school and post-school examination,” said Knec.

The administration of this year’s KCPE exam will see only one class, the Standard Seven pupils, being the last class remaining to sit the exam next year when the 8-4-4 system will be faced out of primary schools.

The first Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) class will join secondary school next year. Those in Grade Six will be required to score only 40 marks in the final assessment. The other 60 will have been scored at Grade 4 (20 marks), Grade 5 (20 marks) and Grade Six (20 marks).

The cumulative grade will be used to place the learners in secondary schools.